Taitung in eastern Taiwan offers bike tour and camping tour packages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--It’s time to travel to Taitung in eastern Taiwan, where its blue skies and sea and green mountains and valleys combine to make it a paradise for tourists who like to travel light and at a slow pace. The Taitung County Government has designed the “2017 Taitung Bike Tour” series, which allows participants to thread through different parts of the county with ease by providing seamless shuttle bus service.

This year, the county government has included a new bike route to the original three in the past and combined the bike tours with camping tours to make the trip more complete and fun.

The four biking routes—the Dawu Bike Trail, Jinfong Bike Trail, Changbin Bike Trail and Guanshan Bike Trail—take participants to explore beautiful places along the coast, the mountains or the valleys in the county. The camping tours, which are perfect complements to biking tours, will make the whole experience more complete, unhurried and enjoyable. The three camping tours are Chenggong Camping Tour, Jinfong Camping Tour, and Baosang Camping Tour.

The trips are divided into one-day tours, two-day tours, and three-day tours for participants to choose according to their schedule.

And participants are welcome to join the Independent Tour, which starts from NT$650 per person per day, or the Group Tour, which start from NT$850 per person per day.

The trips are available from now on until November 5 this year. To register for a trip, please call 089-226855 or 0982-834089. For more information, please visit the Chinese website http://signup.taitung.bike or the English website.