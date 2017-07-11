Tax refunds given to UnionPay card holders in urban areas of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New value-added tax refunds in the urban areas of Taipei and Kaohsiung will now be provided to visitors with a China UnionPay bank or credit card.

UnionPay card holders will now be able to apply for the 5 percent VAT refund starting from Tuesday, Taiwan’s National Credit Card Center announced on Monday.

The refunds can be claimed at any of the four designated downtown locations within the two special municipalities.

These locations are Taipei 101, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store’s A8 branch in Taipei's Xinyi District, SoGo department store in Zhongxiao in Taipei and the Hanshin department store in Kaohsiung.

To be eligible for the refund, card holders have to make a purchase of at least NT$2,000 (US$65) on the same day and from the same store.

The strategy is to encourage visitors to shop more and to create a "shop again" opportunity in terms of high-end tourism.

The visitors can claim their refunds with various types of cards, including Mastercard, Visa card and JCB.

As Chinese travelers are the top shoppers in Taiwan, the government decided to add UnionPay card to the list.

In an attempt to boost tourism, the government previously began electronic tax refunds in May 2016 in airports and ports around the country.