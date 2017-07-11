BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

SLAVES NO MORE — Two years have passed since an AP investigation spurred a rescue leading to the release of more than 2,000 enslaved fishermen. The euphoria they felt during reunions with relatives has long faded. Occasional stories of happiness and opportunity have surfaced, but their fight to start over has largely been narrated by shame and struggle. By Margie Mason. Sent 2,450 words, photos, video and 990-word abridged version.

NKOREA-MISSILE — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile. Leading the bill at the concert was the Moranbong Band, an all-female ensemble that was hand-picked by Kim and serves as something of the "soft" face of his regime. Sent 180 words, photos.

KASHMIR-PILGRIMS ATTACKED — Thousands of Hindus are continuing a religious pilgrimage in Indian-controlled Kashmir under heightened security after gunmen killed seven pilgrims and wounded 19 others before fleeing in the night. Sent 130 words, photos; developing.

BALKANS-CHINA'S PRESENCE — A giant Chinese red flag flutters on a pole where an American flag used to fly at a steel mill in this dusty industrial Serbian town. The company logos of U.S. Steel are faded on the huge chimneys stacks, replaced by those of a Chinese company. When U.S. Steel sold its loss-making smelter in Serbia to the government for the symbolic sum of $1 in 2012, few here thought the ailing communist-era factory would ever be revived. Then came along a state-owned Chinese company. By Dusan Stojanovic. Sent 900 words, photos.

FINANCIAL:

JAPAN BITCOIN — The head of the failed bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox appeared in a Tokyo court to face embezzlement charges at a trial that people who lost funds hope will help explain what happened. By Elaine Kurtenbach. Sent 340 words, photos.

CHINA-WANDA — Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group, owner of a Hollywood studio and the production company behind the Golden Globes and Miss America pageant, is selling most of its theme parks, retreating from a business it once said would rival Walt Disney Co. By Joe McDonald. Sent 330 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares edged higher in Asia following a listless day of trading on Wall Street. Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress. By Elaine Kurtenbach. Sent 410 words, photos.

