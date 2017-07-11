  1. Home
Photo of the Day: A hole in Taipei's sky

A rain shower in Taipei City looks like a waterfall pouring from the sky

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/11 15:00

Rainfall in Taipei City. (Image from Facebook @weather.taiwan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facebook Page Weather Taiwan (天氣即時預報) posted an image of Taipei's weather on June 11. The image shows normal cloudy weather on the right hand side, while a spectacular rainfall scene unfolds on the left hand side in Taipei City.

According to the caption of the image, the photo was shot in Xindian District, New Taipei, which depicts a normal weather phenomenon during the summer in Taiwan. In fact, it is affected by the uneven distribution of moisture, which causes rain showers in only a small area.

Stormy afternoons are expected over the coming week in Taiwan, said Weather Taiwan. People should be advised of the beautiful but changeable weather. 
