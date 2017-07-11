Hindus continue pilgrimage in Kashmir after 7 die in attack

An Indian army soldier walks past shattered glasses of bus that was attacked in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres (31.25 miles) south Srinagar, Indian cont
Kashmiri men walk past shattered glasses of a bus carrying pilgrims that was attacked as in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres (31.25 miles) south Srinagar,
Indian army soldiers stands guard at the site of shootout in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres (31.25 miles) south Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tue
Indian army soldiers stand guard at the site of shootout in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres (31.25 miles) south Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tues
Indian army soldiers stand guard at the site of shootout in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres (31.25 miles) south Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tues
An Indian army soldier stands guard at site of shootout in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres (31.25 miles) south Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesd
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of Hindus are continuing a religious pilgrimage in Indian-controlled Kashmir under heightened security after gunmen killed seven pilgrims and wounded 19 others before fleeing in the night.
Police said the gunmen first attacked an armored vehicle protecting the bus carrying 60 Hindus to the shrine inside the mostly Muslim region. A statement from police said officers returned fire and the gunmen responded.
Police were still searching for the assailants Tuesday. More security was provided for the buses carrying pilgrims to base camps where they walk up a mountain path to the Amarnath cave.
Police blamed the attack on Muslim militants fighting Indian rule in Kashmir. Three top separatist leaders in Kashmir have condemned the attack.
Officials say most of the wounded pilgrims were released from hospitals after overnight treatment.