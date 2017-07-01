Taiwan and Panama to shutter embassies on July 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Panama will close their former embassies in each other’s capital on July 12, but a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) remains in force for the time being, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced on June 12 his country was ending more than a century of official relations with the Republic of China and was switching recognition to China, leaving Taiwan with only 20 official allies.

A month after the sudden change, Taiwan’s office in Panama and the Latin American country’s office in Taipei City would close their doors on July 12, MOFA said.

Talks about whether there should be further economic and trade cooperation and whether the two countries should set up new representative offices would still have to take place. One of the issues to be dealt with was whether the new offices would have the authority to issue travel documents and perform other consular activities, according to MOFA.

Even though bilateral aid and cooperation programs also end Wednesday, MOFA said their FTA would continue to function as long as no consensus was reached on any new trade agreement.

Since the break with Panama, which was widely blamed on pressure from Beijing, unofficial relations with Nigeria have also come under pressure, as the African country’s government sent police to shut down Taiwan’s trade office and force it to move out of the capital Abuja to Lagos and change its official name.