Sporadic clashes in Iraq's Mosul after victory declaration

Iraq's prime minister Haider al-Abadi addresses forces from a small base on the edge of Mosul's Old City, where heavy clashes have been underway for d
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, internally displaced people flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants on a road in easte
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, Iraqi civilians flee their homes during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants,
FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, residents carry the body of several people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic St
Iraqis celebrate in Tahrir square while holding national flags in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, July 10, 2017. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared
Iraqis celebrate while holding national flags in Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, July 10, 2017. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared
Iraqis celebrate while holding national flags in Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, July 10, 2017. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Sporadic clashes are continuing in Mosul, even after Iraq declared a "total victory" over the Islamic State group in the city.
At least one airstrike hit the Old City, the scene of fierce final battles with IS, sending a plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International released a report saying that the conflict in Mosul has created a "civilian catastrophe," with the extremists carrying out forced displacement, summary killings and the use of human shields
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the "total victory" in Mosul on Monday evening — after a nearly nine-month-long battle with IS fighters.
The fight dealt a huge blow to IS' so-called territorial caliphate, but also killed thousands, left entire neighborhoods in ruins and displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes.