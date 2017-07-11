  1. Home
Many organizations banned in Pakistan thrive online

By KATHY GANNON , Associated Press,Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior Pakistani government official says that more than 40 out of 65 organizations banned in Pakistan operate on flourishing social media sites, communicating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram.

They use their sites to recruit, raise money and demand a rigid Islamic system. Even as these groups thrive online, Pakistan is waging a cyber war against activists and journalists who use social media to criticize the government and its agencies.

The official says that "it's like a party of the banned groups online." He spoke on condition his name not be used because agency officials are not allowed to be quoted by name.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is waging a cyber crackdown on activists and journalists who use social media to criticize the government, the military or the intelligence agencies.