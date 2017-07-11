Public transport market share highest in Taipei, lowest in Chiayi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan recorded its highest market share of public transport in eight years in 2016, with Taipei City ranked top among all cities and counties with 40 percent, while Chiayi City came in last with only 5 percent.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), the nation’s market share of public transport reached 18.1 percent, the highest overall in eight years, and increased 0.2 percent from the year before.

Taipei City had the highest share of public transport among all cities and counties with 42.8 percent, followed by Keelung City (39.8 percent), and New Taipei City (33.8 percent).

Chiayi City ranked the lowest with 4.9 percent, while Pingtung County was second-to-last with 5.2 percent.

A total of 9 cities and counties have reached above a 10 percent market share in 2016, including Taipei City, Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City (15 percent), Taichung City (12.2 percent), Lienchiang County (12.1 percent), Yilan County (10.3 percent), Kinmen County (10.2 percent), and Hsinchu County (10 percent).

Meanwhile, increased share of public transport resulted in the decrease in the number of privately used cars on the road last year, as the report showed a decline of 0.7 percent in market share of private car use from the year before.

Public transport provides an alternate means of travel to the private vehicles, which can help reduce the cost of congestion and carbon emissions, an important issue facing local governments today, the ministry said.