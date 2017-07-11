Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan.

Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It's separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested when they sought treatment for injuries.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.