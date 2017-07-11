See how US is on track to deport more Europeans this year

The federal crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump is causing anxiety among Europeans, who consist of about 4 percent of the estimated 11 million people living in this country illegally. A look at how European deportations for all of 2016 compare with totals so far in 2017. Figures for 2017 were provided to The Associated Press by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are as of June 24:
|EUROPEAN COUNTRY
|2016
|2017*
|Romania
|176
|193
|Spain
|101
|117
|United Kingdom
|160
|102
|Russia
|94
|81
|Poland
|115
|74
|Italy
|55
|71
|Turkey
|50
|66
|Ukraine
|69
|56
|Hungary
|30
|52
|France
|59
|51
|Portugal
|44
|48
|Germany
|72
|47
|Albania
|32
|35
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|49
|29
|Netherlands
|25
|26
|Moldova
|15
|24
|Czech Republic
|19
|23
|Bulgaria
|17
|21
|Ireland
|26
|18
|Slovakia
|9
|16
|Serbia
|16
|16
|Lithuania
|17
|16
|Armenia
|21
|16
|Latvia
|8
|15
|Greece
|15
|14
|Georgia
|22
|14
|Sweden
|18
|11
|Kazakhstan
|19
|9
|Estonia
|9
|8
|Macedonia
|7
|7
|Kosovo
|14
|7
|Montenegro
|5
|6
|Belgium
|7
|6
|Belarus
|8
|6
|Czechoslovakia**
|3
|5
|Azerbaijan
|1
|4
|Croatia
|7
|4
|Switzerland
|11
|4
|Denmark
|4
|3
|Norway
|6
|3
|Finland
|2
|2
|Yugoslavia**
|6
|2
|Austria
|8
|2
|Andorra
|0
|1
|Luxembourg
|0
|1
|San Marino
|0
|1
|Serbia and Montenegro**
|1
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|Iceland
|2
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|Malta
|0
|0
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO EUROPE
|1,456
|1,336
|TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO ALL COUNTRIES
|240,255
|167,350
|SOURCE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
|* Through June 24, 2017
|** ICE did not explain figures provided for former nations.