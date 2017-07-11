Taiwanese 3rd-largest group of visitors to Boracay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite the ongoing battle with ISIS in Marawi in the south of the country, the Philippines' well-known island resort of Boracay still saw nearly half a million foreign visitors in the six months of this year, with Taiwanese travelers making up the third largest source of tourists.

According to data from the municipality of Malay, where Boracay is situated in, a total of 495,436 foreign visitors arrived in the first six months of this year, with Taiwanese accounting for 25,067.

The largest group of foreign visitors were South Koreans at 175,470, followed closely by Chinese at 174,064. The three largest groups accounted for 76 percent of the total.



White Boracay beach during the day. (Wikimedia Commons)

Boracay is located in the central Philippines and has a total length of 4.5 miles. It is well known for its flourishing white sandy beaches, beautiful shells, and perfect sunsets.

Despite the raging battle with ISIS militants in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao, tourism to Boracay has actually increased this year. In the first six months of this year, 584,753 Filipinos made visits to the resort island, an increase of 21 percent from the same period last year. Combined foreign and domestic visitors to Boracay reached 1.08 million in the first half of the year, representing an increase of 13 percent.

In the month of June alone, there were 60,655 foreign visitors to Boracay, of which 53,513 were from East Asia, accounting for 83 percent of the total.

The Philippine military has deployed more security personnel at popular sightseeing spots to protect visitors.



Another shot of the white sand on Boracay beach. (Image by flickr user lhongchou)