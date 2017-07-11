Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Paraguay president to tour Taiwan accompanied by Tsai; security tightened.

@China Times: Chiefs of New Taipei, Hualien, Taitung blast rail construction plan as nothing new.

@Liberty Times: Number of newborns could drop below 200,000 this year.

@Apple Daily: 1,719 oBikes removed to return parking space to motorcycle users.

@Economic Daily News: Financial holding companies' profits up in H1.

@Commercial Times: Cathay Financial Holdings top H1 performer among peers.

@Taipei Times: Tsai highlights targets for judicial reform. ENDITEM