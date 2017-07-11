How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

The major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Monday as gains in technology and materials companies were mostly outweighed by losses elsewhere on Wall Street.

Energy stocks rose as crude oil rebounded from an early slide. Real estate companies, banks and health care companies were among the laggards. Macy's and other big retailers also took hefty losses.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2.25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,427.43.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.82 points, or 0.03 percent, to 21,408.52.

The Nasdaq composite gained 23.31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,176.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 7.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,408.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 188.60 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,645.92 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 793.28 points, or 14.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 51.34 points, or 3.8 percent.