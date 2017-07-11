Diplomats: US drafts new sanctions resolution against NKorea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two U.N. diplomats say the United States is seeking new sanctions against North Korea following its successful test last week of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The diplomats said Monday that the draft resolution has been circulated to North Korea's closest ally, China, as well as the three other permanent veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council — Russia, Britain and France. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because consultations have been private.

The spokesman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations says he has "no comment" on the report.

The diplomats didn't disclose any details of the draft resolution.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council Wednesday that seven U.N. sanctions resolutions haven't gotten North Korea to change its "destructive course" and it's time to do more.