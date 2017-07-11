Russia sanctions stalled as House GOP, Dems bicker

WASHINGTON (AP) — New economic sanctions on Russia and Iran are missing from the list of bills the House is scheduled to vote on this week.

Democrats and Republicans blame each another for stalling passage of the popular measure.

A key sticking point for Democrats is a proposed change to the bill made last month by the Senate. Democratic aides say the revision would prevent rank-and-file House members from being able to challenge a president's decision to lift or ease the sanctions against Russia.

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, says the Democrats are holding up the bill unnecessarily.

It's been nearly a month since the Senate overwhelmingly backed the bill 98-2 and swift passage in the House had seemed likely.