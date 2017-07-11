Police: Man charged with killing posed with body on Twitter

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Police say a man charged with killing his stepfather posted an image of himself and the body on Twitter.

Prince George's County police said in a news release Monday that they've charged 38-year-old Navar Beverly of Bowie with first- and second-degree murder in the weekend death of his stepfather, 65-year-old Ronald Pinkney. Pinkney's death was ruled a homicide and the cause as asphyxiation.

Police caught and arrested Beverly after he tried to flee in his van. Authorities say the men had a history of verbal and physical disputes. Police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman says Beverly posted on Twitter photos of Pinkney's body and a photo of himself with the body. The images have since been taken down.