Cooler temps and lower winds help California firefighters

Slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds were helping California firefighters as they battled several wildfires Monday that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

Here's a closer look at the fires burning in the western United States and Canada.

CALIFORNIA

When Chuck Wilsey was ordered to evacuate this weekend as a wildfire roared near his ranch home in Oroville, California, he was ready.

Wilsey started keeping his truck and camper loaded with supplies in February during winter rains that prompted thousands to flee when spillways in the nation's tallest dam began crumbling.

He's one of about 4,000 people who evacuated as flames raced through foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

The Oroville fire has blackened 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) of grass. It's 35 percent contained.

The area burning is southeast of Oroville, where dam spillway damage led to temporary evacuation orders for 200,000 residents downstream this year.

In Southern California, at least 3,500 people evacuated as two fires raged at separate ends of Santa Barbara County. The largest has charred more than 45 square miles (116 square kilometers) of dry brush and is threatening more than 130 rural homes. It's 15 percent contained.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the south, a 17-square-mile (44-square-kilometer) blaze shut down State Route 154 and sent weekend campers scrambling for safety. It's just 5 percent contained

___

ELSEWHERE IN U.S. WEST

Firefighters are making progress battling wildfires burning in Colorado.

As of Monday, crews have been able to build containment lines around 85 percent of the fire that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near Breckenridge last week.

In northwestern Colorado, a wildfire burning near Dinosaur National Monument is 40 percent contained. Managers say the eastern side of the 20-square-mile (52-square- kilometer) Peekaboo Fire has spread into steep, rocky terrain without a lot of fuel.

In Arizona, rain has helped firefighters working a wildfire in mountains overlooking Tucson while also creating unsafe conditions for the crews.

Fire management officials say monsoon rains "hit the bullseye" Sunday, dropping more than 1 inch of rain in one area of the Santa Catalina Mountains. However, the rain also caused flooding and washed out roads and was accompanied by lightning, forcing firefighters to pause their work.

The fire has burned 42.6 square miles (110.3 square kilometers) of grass, brush and timber since starting June 30. Its cause is under investigation.

Nearly 700 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the fire, which is 51 percent contained.

Crews are gaining the upper hand on a fire burning south of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in north-central Montana.

The July fire has burned more than 16 square miles (43 square kilometers) in the Little Rocky Mountains and has threatened the surrounding towns of Zortman, Landusky, Hays and Lodgepole.

The fire was 50 percent contained Monday morning. Crews were working to protect structures in the four towns while reinforcing fire lines and trying to prevent it from spreading to the reservation.

___

BRITISH COLUMBIA

A crew of 21 firefighters from New Brunswick is headed across the country to help battle forest fires in British Columbia. At least 220 fires are burning and more than 8,500 people have been forced from their homes, including about 1,500 ordered out of 100 Mile House, British Columbia, on Sunday night.

Julien Bourque of Rogersville, New Brunswick, said he's eager to help. "They have quite a few fires there and seem pretty busy, so they need help from other provinces," he said.

The New Brunswickers are among about 300 firefighters being sent to British Columbia from other parts of the country. The Canadian Armed Forces is already helping residents affected by evacuations and airlifting emergency workers and equipment.