BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|1801
|Down
|34
|Sep
|1867
|1902
|1815
|1838
|Down
|34
|Dec
|1904
|1930
|1845
|1867
|Down
|34
|Mar
|1931
|1958
|1875
|1898
|Down
|33
|May
|1949
|1976
|1895
|1918
|Down
|34
|Jul
|1969
|1991
|1920
|1935
|Down
|34
|Sep
|1996
|2005
|1935
|1952
|Down
|33
|Dec
|1980
|1980
|1960
|1972
|Down
|33
|Mar
|2009
|2009
|1979
|1993
|Down
|33
|May
|2049
|2049
|2004
|2004
|Down
|35