BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/07/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 127.70 127.75 126.00 126.25 Down .30
Sep 128.70 129.40 127.05 128.60 Down .30
Dec 132.05 132.90 130.65 132.15 Down .25
Mar 135.80 136.25 134.00 135.55 Down .25
May 137.80 138.55 136.35 137.85 Down .25
Jul 140.05 140.75 138.55 140.05 Down .25
Sep 142.00 142.80 141.05 142.10 Down .30
Dec 145.05 Down .25
Mar 147.80 Down .25
May 149.40 Down .20
Jul 150.80 Down .20
Sep 152.00 Down .25
Dec 153.50 Down .25
Mar 155.05 Down .25
May 156.05 Down .20