New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|127.70
|127.75
|126.00
|126.25
|Down
|.30
|Sep
|128.70
|129.40
|127.05
|128.60
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|132.05
|132.90
|130.65
|132.15
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|135.80
|136.25
|134.00
|135.55
|Down
|.25
|May
|137.80
|138.55
|136.35
|137.85
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|140.05
|140.75
|138.55
|140.05
|Down
|.25
|Sep
|142.00
|142.80
|141.05
|142.10
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|145.05
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|147.80
|Down
|.25
|May
|149.40
|Down
|.20
|Jul
|150.80
|Down
|.20
|Sep
|152.00
|Down
|.25
|Dec
|153.50
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|155.05
|Down
|.25
|May
|156.05
|Down
|.20