Clashes after bus against trans rights arrives in Chile

By  Associated Press
2017/07/11 03:16

People protesting against of the self-proclaimed "Bus of freedom," which rejects transgender children in schools, clashes with police in downtown Sant

Taxi drivers demand regulation of the Uber system in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Scuffles have broken out in Chile's capital with the arrival of a busload of people protesting a government move to protect the rights of transgender children in schools.

Demonstrators aboard what they call the "Freedom Bus" were met by counter-protesting gay rights activists after they drove past the presidential palace in Santiago on Monday.

Clashes broke out and police responded with water cannon to disperse the crowds. Journalists saw a few people detained, but it is not clear if there were injuries.

The bus demonstration was organized by conservative opponents of a gender identity law that is being debated by Chile's Congress.

At the same time, taxi drivers were blocking a major street nearby to protest the Uber ride-hailing service.