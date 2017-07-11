Schalke signs highly rated French U20 midfielder Amine Harit

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has signed highly rated French Under-20 midfielder Amine Harit from Nantes in a deal reportedly worth up to 10 million euros ($11.4 million).

The Bundesliga club says the 20-year-old Harit has signed a four-year deal.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco says, "Amine is a technically experienced player with strong dribbling skills who is also good in defense. He often looks for offensive solutions and can therefore make the difference."

Kicker magazine reports Schalke is initially paying 8 million euros ($9.1 million) for Harit, rising depending on bonus payments.

Harit played in 30 league games for Nantes last season, his first with the senior side after coming through the youth ranks. He won the Under-19 European Championship with France last year, when he was named among the players of the tournament.