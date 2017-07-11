Senegal's ex-president returns for legislative elections

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Hundreds of people and several opposition leaders have welcomed the return of former Senegal President Abdoulaye Wade, who has come back to lead the opposition into legislative elections.

The 91-year-old flew into Dakar Monday from Paris. He has spent five years abroad following a failed bid for a third term in office, but retains a strong support base in Senegal. Wade heads up the list of candidates for his and other opposition parties in hopes of winning a majority in July 30 legislative elections.

He last returned in 2014 before the trial of his son, Karim, on charges of corruption and illegally accumulating fortune. The former Cabinet minister was freed in 2016 and is living in Qatar.

Wade lost to current President Macky Sall in a 2012 election runoff.