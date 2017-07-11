Court revives lawsuit over priceless artwork looted by Nazis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has revived a California family's lawsuit to get back a priceless Camille Pissarro painting that the Nazis looted from their Jewish ancestors.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday that Lilly Cassirer's acceptance of a settlement from the German government for the painting didn't prevent the lawsuit by her great-grandchildren, David and Ava Cassirer.

The painting taken from Lilly Cassirer has been appraised at more than $30 million. It's been in Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum since 1993.

The court says the museum failed to establish that it didn't know the painting was stolen. The court sent the lawsuit back to a lower court for further action.

Thaddeus Stauber, an attorney for the museum's manager, said he was confident its ownership of the painting would be confirmed.