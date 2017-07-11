By the numbers: The fight against Islamic State in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Here are some statistics that illustrate the scope of the fight that wrested the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State group and the legacy of the wider war against the militants.

252 — The number of days Iraqi forces have been fighting inside Mosul. U.S. Central Command has described the fight as the most significant urban combat since World War II. Iraqi troops first punched into Mosul's easternmost neighborhood of Gogjali on Nov. 1, then later pushed west across the Tigris River. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi finally declared victory on July 10 after making similar announcements in prior days despite ongoing clashes.

818,238— The number of people who have fled Mosul, once a city of around 2 million people, and surrounding areas since the assault began in October until July 4, the latest U.N. figures available. Of those, 678,177 fled from western Mosul, the site of the heaviest bombardment and fiercest fighting.

3,351,132 — The number of Iraqis across the country who remained displaced by violence in the fight against IS as of June 30, according to the U.N. migration agency . As Iraqi forces have retaken territory from the militants, more than 1,952,868 people have been able to return home. Of those still displaced, the vast majority are from Nineveh province, where Mosul is located. Some 700,000 are sheltering in camps, while the rest are living with extended family or in rented housing.

14,039 - The number of civilians with injuries treated in hospitals and field clinics on the outskirts of Mosul. The number counts only those who made it to those facilities. Thousands more civilians are estimated to have been treated inside the city. Hundreds are estimated to have been killed in Mosul during the operation, though no exact toll is known.

774 - The number of Iraqi security forces killed in the Mosul operation as of March 2017, according to Gen. Joseph Votel, the head of U.S. Central Command. He added that the 4,600 Iraqi troops were wounded. Iraq's military does not release death tolls, but many of the Iraqi units leading the fight have reported attrition rates of 25 percent and higher.

5 - The number of U.S. service members who have died in Iraq since the start of the campaign against IS in 2014. The most recent death was that of 1st Lt. Weston C. Lee with the 82nd Airborne Division. The 25-year-old from Bluffton, Georgia, died in April when a roadside bomb detonated while he was on patrol outside Mosul.

4,354 — The estimate of the number of civilians killed in U.S. coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria from the start of the campaign two years ago until July 4, according to Airwars, a United Kingdom-based research organization that monitors airstrikes. The Pentagon has acknowledged at least 484 civilians killed in airstrikes.

4,356 — The number of residential and commercial buildings in Mosul severely damaged or destroyed as of June 16, according to a survey of satellite imagery by U.N. Habitat. The large majority — more than 3,000 — were in the western sector of the city, where entire blocks were levelled by airstrikes and bombardment. U.N. Habitat notes these numbers cover only the damage visible in satellite imagery.

$50 billion - The amount of money Mosul's governor says will be needed to remove explosives and rebuild the city over the course of five years. As the Iraqi government struggles with an economic crisis, local Iraqi leadership in provinces retaken from IS are largely relying on money from the United Nations and other international donors.

22,671 - The number of airstrikes the U.S. led coalition has carried out in Iraq and Syria from Aug. 8, 2014 to June 21, according to the Pentagon . Airstrikes proved to be the critical factor in the conventional fight against IS, enabling forces on the ground to slowly retake territory after IS exploded across Iraq and Syria in 2014.

40 percent - The size by which Iraq's Kurds have increased their territory since 2014, according to HIS Jane's, a London based research group. The peshmerga fighters of Iraq's northern Kurdish autonomous region have been snapping up territory from the Islamic State group, and Kurdish officials have said they will keep it, setting the stage for possible future conflict. Among the areas where they seized control is the city of Kirkuk, as well as towns and villages across Nineveh province.