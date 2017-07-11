Christie's low approval rating unchanged after beach photos

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The first poll released since New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was photographed lounging on a beach closed to the public shows his approval rating is holding steady at a dismal 15 percent.

The Monmouth University poll published Monday showed Christie's job rating tied for his all-time low. A Quinnipiac University poll published June 14 also found Christie with a 15 percent approval rating.

The Republican governor was photographed July 2 sunning himself on a beach off-limits to other residents because of a government shutdown.

The survey released Monday also found 86 percent of the 800 residents polled saw the photos of Christie at the beach.

The most-used words to describe their reactions: disgusted, angry and outraged.

The poll was conducted July 6-9 with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

