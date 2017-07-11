Tips sought in search for 4 missing young Pennsylvania men

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Philadelphia are asking for the public's help finding four missing young men in what they call a criminal investigation.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE'-trobe) says three men went missing Friday and the fourth on Wednesday.

He says searches have been underway in several locations. Press reports show police vehicles near a cornfield.

Weintraub identifies the missing men as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, of Pennsburg; 21-year-old Tom Meo, of Plumstead; 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, of Middletown; and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick, of Newtown Township.

The prosecutor at a news conference Monday has asked for tips and for the public's patience and prayers.

He says that authorities are trying to confirm reports the four knew each other.