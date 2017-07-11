New UN mission in Colombia to focus on reintegrating FARC

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a new U.N. political mission in Colombia to focus on reintegrating leftist rebels into society after decades of war. It's a task the United Nations calls the most urgent challenge following the rebels' handover of their last weapons.

A British-drafted resolution adopted Monday establishes the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia for a year starting on Sept. 17, when the mandate of the current mission that has been monitoring the cease-fire and disarmament process ends.

Colombia's Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin told the council the peace process is "surrounded by a dynamic debate, as happens in every strong democracy, but little by little, people are starting to notice the effects of peace and are willing to give it a chance."