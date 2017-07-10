Pardinho, 16-year-old Brazilian pitcher, gets $1.4M bonus

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Pardinho, a 16-year-old pitcher who agreed last week to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, will receive a $1.4 million signing bonus as part of his deal.

The bonus is payable within 45 days of the agreement's approval by the commissioner's office and is contingent on Pardinho obtaining a U.S. work visa.

The 5-foot-8 right-hander has a 94 mph fastball and has been scouted by the Blue Jays he was 14. He will report to the team's complex in the Dominican Republic.

Pardinho is No. 5 on MLB.com's list of 30 world prospects to watch.

