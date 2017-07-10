Obama to appear at Democratic redistricting fundraiser

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will appear at a Democratic fundraiser in the nation's capital later this week. It's one of the first times he has appeared on behalf of party causes since leaving the White House.

Obama will appear Thursday at a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee at a private residence in Washington, D.C.

The committee is chaired by Obama's former Attorney General Eric Holder. The group wants to address what it calls "unfair gerrymandering practices" around the United States.

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis says "restoring fairness to our democracy by advocating for fairer, more inclusive district maps around the country is a priority" for Obama.

Obama has mostly worked on causes related to his foundation and future presidential library since leaving the White House in January.