Catholic Church: Mexicans can't feel safe anywhere

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's Roman Catholic Church says Mexicans can't feel safe anywhere, as homicides rise throughout the country.

The statement by the Mexican Council of Bishops came on the same day that the bodies of two men and a woman were left at the entrance to a once-quiet, exclusive beach resort.

The bishops said in an editorial Sunday that "this is not a single corner of this country where Mexicans can feel safe and live in peace."

The same day, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur reported three bodies left in a car in the resort of Cabo San Lucas.

In May, Mexico recorded its highest monthly murder total in at least 20 years. In 2011, the previous worst year, homicides were concentrated in states like Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.