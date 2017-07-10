Sightseeing bus crashes in Peru capital, killing at least 9

A policeman stands guard at the scene of a deadly bus accident in Lima, Peru, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Peruvian officials said the double-decker tour bus
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian officials say a double-decker bus on a sightseeing tour went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills of the capital, killing at least nine people and injuring 40.
Prosecutor Luz Pena says two of the dead are Chileans.
Peru's Ministry of Health says the Sunday night accident happened about 2 kilometers (a mile) from the presidential palace in Lima. Its statement says the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.
The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.