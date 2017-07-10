Greece: Protest and fire break out at Lesbos migrant camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos say a fire has broken out at a large migrant camp following a protest at the site.

Police said no injuries were reported from Monday's protest and that the fire believed to have been set deliberately at the Moria camp is still burning.

More than 14,000 migrants remain stranded on Lesbos and other Greek islands near Turkey. They are not allowed to travel to the Greek mainland under the terms of an agreement between the European Union and Turkey reached last year.

Police say a small group was involved in the protest at the camp, a large area of trailers and tents surrounded by razor wire fences.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.