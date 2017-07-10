  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/10 22:02
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 38 30 3 5 85 33 93
Tottenham 38 26 8 4 86 26 86
Manchester City 38 23 9 6 80 39 78
Liverpool 38 22 10 6 78 42 76
Arsenal 38 23 6 9 77 44 75
Manchester United 38 18 15 5 54 29 69
Everton 38 17 10 11 62 44 61
Southampton 38 12 10 16 41 48 46
Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 55 67 46
West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 43 51 45
West Ham 38 12 9 17 47 64 45
Leicester 38 12 8 18 48 63 44
Stoke 38 11 11 16 41 56 44
Crystal Palace 38 12 5 21 50 63 41
Swansea 38 12 5 21 45 70 41
Burnley 38 11 7 20 39 55 40
Watford 38 11 7 20 40 68 40
r-Hull 38 9 7 22 37 80 34
r-Middlesbrough 38 5 13 20 27 53 28
r-Sunderland 38 6 6 26 29 69 24

r-Relegated

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
p-Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
pp-Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p-Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
pp-Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
pp-Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

p-Clinched Promotion

pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff

r-Relegated

Friday, Aug. 4

Sunderland vs. Derby 1845 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 5

Queens Park Rangers vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Hull 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p-Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
pp-Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p-Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p-Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

p-Clinched Promotion

pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff

r-Relegated

Saturday, Aug. 5

Peterborough vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
pp-Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grimsby Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Chesterfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnet 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
pp-Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yeovil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
pp-Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Notts County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff

r-Relegated

Saturday, Aug. 5

Carlisle vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Barnet 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT