Authorities warn of extreme heat in Balkans

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities in Serbia and Croatia have warned citizens to stay out of the sun and drink a lot of water during a heat wave that has hit the Balkans this week.

The spate of extreme weather is expected to send the temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Monday, coupled with warm winds in some areas.

In Belgrade, authorities have placed water tanks in the city center. Workers in the Belgrade Zoo have been cooling birds with water and feeding fresh vegetables and fruit to other animals.

Zoo employee Jozef Ezvedj says most animals spend the hot days quietly in the shade.

Croatia's state TV says the beaches along the Adriatic coast are full of tourists despite heat warnings. Several small fires also have been reported.