Taipei City teams up with Asustek to terminate Taipei Station ‘labyrinth’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City announced Monday to team up with Asustek Computer to unravel the infamous Taipei Station “labyrinth" by setting up indoor navigation Apps and redesigning pedestrian direction markings.



Taipei Station is a transportation hub of Taipei Metro, Taiwan Railways and Taiwan High Speed Rail and connects with the Taipei Main and Zhongshan underground shopping streets. Many people have compared Taipei Station to a giant labyrinth. Getting lost and asking for directions are common sights in and around the station.

To improve the situation, the city’s Department of Transportation recruited help from Asustek and planned to compete updating pedestrian direction markings in the station and electronic signs on the underground streets in August, to finish the setup of the indoor navigation Apps in September, and to continue expanding the function of the App software in November.

Asustek Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) said he would not let the tale of the Taipei Station labyrinth continue to spread and would make the station into a smart one.