911 calls reflect chaos from shooting at gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (AP) — Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio that caused the expectant mother to lose her baby.
WCPO-TV reports one caller told a dispatcher: "There's a whole lot of people here shot."
Colerain Township police say two gunmen opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to reveal the gender of a pregnant woman's unborn child.
One woman died, and eight people were injured. The slain woman was identified as 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana.
The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told local media she lost her baby after being shot in the leg.
A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.
The gunmen fled. No arrests have been made.