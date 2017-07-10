Design M/m Taiwan exhibition opens in Presidential Office Building

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An exhibition titled “Design M/m Taiwan” opened on Monday by President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. The exhibition features six local brands that are making an impact internationally, including selected past Golden Pin Design Award winners.

Organized by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Taiwan Design Center is the executive organizer, Design M/m Taiwan explores the economic, cultural, and social impact of design through the style stories of six designers and design collectives: contemporary craft pioneers Woo Collective and Yii; fashion designer Justin Chou; Sha Yao, whose Eatwell Assistive Tableware Set was named among Time Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions of 2016; game designer Yu Ming-yang; and industrial designer Hsieh Jung-ya.

“From the works on show in this exhibition, we can see that design is changing our society. We hope that by providing a place for this exhibition, people will better understand the value of design. The government will continue to support the cultivation of design talent. Let design enhance our quality of life; let design promote economic transformation; let design become Taiwan’s national strength,” said President Tsai at the exhibition opening this afternoon.

Curator Frankie Fan and his team at XXtralab, who have previously worked with eponymous Taiwanese institutions like the National Palace Museum and Taipei City Hall, used the letter ‘m’, which stands in for the words ‘minimize’ and ‘Maximize,’ to represent the power design has to place a country on the world stage.

He indicated that the idea was inspired by a phrase Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, Presidente de la República del Paraguay, said to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on her visit to the country last year: “Tus país era más de lo que piensas,” which can be translated into English as, “Your country is bigger than you think.”

“The purpose of this exhibition wasn’t to choose the very best Taiwanese designers. Rather, it is to show the story behind the product or project, and to demonstrate how small things can have a big influence,” says Fan.

“Design M/m Taiwan” will open to the public from July 13, 2017, at the Presidential Office Building, 1st Floor, Rooms 9 and 10.