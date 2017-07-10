South African park rangers search for 4 escaped lions

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Officials in South Africa say four male lions escaped from the country's biggest wildlife reserve and were spotted in a nearby village.

The national parks service says rangers are searching for the lions, who escaped from Kruger National Park on Sunday night. The lions were seen in Matsulu village and authorities are asking residents to be vigilant.

In May, officials rounded up several lions that escaped from the same park. In that case, they believed a dominant pride had chased the lions out of the Kruger reserve.