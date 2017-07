HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Result of the fifth and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Monday:

___

Zimbabwe 204-7 in 38.1 overs (Hamilton Masakadza 73, Solomon Mire 43; Akila Dananjaya 4-47) def. Sri Lanka 203-8 in 50 overs (Asela Gunaratne 59 not out, Danushka Gunathilaka 52; Sikandar Raza 3-21) by three wickets.