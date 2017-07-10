Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 10, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Low clouds;82;75;Partial sunshine;83;75;SSW;9;76%;36%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Increasing clouds;115;92;Sunshine and hot;112;91;NNE;9;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;102;72;Sunny and hot;104;72;W;13;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;82;74;Abundant sunshine;89;74;ESE;7;48%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;77;60;Not as warm;69;58;SW;14;77%;75%;5

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;66;52;An afternoon shower;65;57;S;6;70%;50%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;104;78;Becoming cloudy;100;78;WNW;9;30%;33%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cooler;72;52;Becoming cloudy;72;53;SSW;10;44%;70%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;81;66;Mostly sunny, warm;85;65;ENE;8;60%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;96;76;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;SW;8;33%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;50;A shower in places;58;48;W;7;72%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;118;88;Sunny and hot;116;85;WNW;16;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;74;Partly sunny;93;74;SSW;5;56%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;W;11;71%;78%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;A shower or t-storm;91;77;SSW;6;74%;67%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;Sunny and nice;82;71;E;10;69%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Sunshine and hot;97;73;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;79;SW;5;55%;18%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;101;68;Very hot;100;68;WNW;7;33%;26%;7

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;76;55;Showers and t-storms;73;58;WSW;6;86%;82%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;62;50;A little rain;61;51;SE;7;82%;87%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;54;Nice with some sun;76;54;SE;11;50%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;90;66;Some sun, a t-storm;82;64;W;11;66%;80%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;77;57;A shower or t-storm;69;60;SSW;10;67%;83%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, very warm;89;65;Sunny and hot;92;66;SSE;6;46%;3%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Severe thunderstorms;92;64;A strong t-storm;85;64;N;9;56%;66%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;55;43;Clouds and sun;58;53;NE;10;75%;55%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;88;57;Mostly sunny;88;58;NNW;4;29%;27%;8

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;82;76;Partly sunny;87;75;WSW;8;73%;29%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and hot;103;75;N;8;24%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;59;45;SE;9;59%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SSE;4;58%;48%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;83;A p.m. t-storm;98;82;SW;8;60%;86%;9

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;82;70;Mostly cloudy;80;73;SE;6;74%;74%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;88;79;A shower;85;79;WSW;9;77%;67%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Considerable clouds;65;53;Showers and t-storms;68;55;WSW;7;74%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny;85;78;W;8;72%;18%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;93;76;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;8;55%;44%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;86;68;A shower in spots;86;68;SSE;11;70%;41%;6

Delhi, India;Clearing;100;82;Partly sunny;95;79;SE;9;62%;44%;10

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;96;64;Partly sunny;92;64;SSW;7;31%;44%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;A couple of t-storms;90;78;E;9;80%;86%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;73;A shower or t-storm;90;76;SE;6;65%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;62;51;Cloudy, rain ending;60;47;NNE;10;87%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;Not as hot;95;72;NNE;6;25%;30%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;Sunny and nice;80;70;NE;7;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;A shower or t-storm;86;77;SE;6;90%;82%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;ESE;6;46%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;7;66%;52%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;71;52;Periods of rain;67;58;SSE;15;77%;83%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;93;78;Couple of t-storms;90;78;SSW;8;81%;85%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;90;80;A shower or two;90;79;SE;7;71%;82%;11

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;86;75;A stray shower;87;77;ENE;10;58%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;W;7;65%;74%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;92;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;E;13;81%;90%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;83;69;Sunny and nice;84;69;NE;10;58%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;A thunderstorm;90;75;ESE;6;70%;64%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;107;83;Mostly sunny and hot;104;84;NNE;9;28%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;Mostly sunny, nice;72;41;NW;7;41%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;68;Sunny and hot;98;66;N;9;15%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;85;82;A t-storm in spots;88;81;WSW;20;67%;65%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;80;66;Thunderstorms;78;67;SE;6;82%;79%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, pleasant;96;81;Mostly sunny;101;82;SSE;12;39%;18%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;88;59;Partly sunny and hot;90;66;SSW;11;43%;55%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;14;59%;43%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;Nice with sunshine;82;68;WSW;5;65%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;81;A drenching t-storm;90;81;S;7;80%;90%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Some sun, a t-storm;91;77;WNW;5;75%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;59;21;Sunny and mild;57;20;ESE;7;26%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;SSW;7;71%;12%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;59;Partly sunny;68;60;S;6;71%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;78;61;Nice with sunshine;81;64;N;12;54%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-shower;78;56;Rain, not as warm;67;58;SE;13;76%;92%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;88;67;Fog, then sun;85;66;SSW;6;57%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;76;67;Turning sunny;77;66;SSW;6;66%;9%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;90;64;Hot with sunshine;93;68;W;7;38%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;81;Sunshine and nice;88;82;WNW;11;71%;45%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;89;73;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;NE;5;61%;9%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;A thunderstorm;91;78;ESE;5;67%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;45;Mostly sunny;58;40;NE;6;71%;14%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;70;54;Couple of t-storms;69;54;ESE;6;70%;77%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;83;A t-storm in spots;90;82;ENE;9;63%;48%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;75;57;A strong t-storm;78;59;WNW;9;69%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;92;76;Showers around;87;77;SSW;12;63%;68%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little rain;57;50;Mostly sunny;59;53;NE;9;69%;57%;2

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;A passing shower;80;59;W;3;73%;66%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;66;53;Pleasant and warmer;74;58;ESE;5;63%;27%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;90;81;A little rain;89;82;WSW;11;77%;81%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;78;51;Some sun, pleasant;77;53;ENE;5;56%;31%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;84;72;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSW;9;65%;75%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;73;Sunshine, very hot;103;75;WNW;8;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Dull and dreary;71;54;Some sun, pleasant;70;54;SW;6;65%;38%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;89;74;A shower or t-storm;90;76;NW;6;67%;84%;6

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;63;56;Showers and t-storms;66;50;S;8;79%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;Clouds and sun;80;57;NNW;7;75%;28%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;82;75;A bit of rain;82;76;E;8;79%;81%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;76;Couple of t-storms;85;76;NNW;6;85%;79%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;75;Afternoon showers;89;74;E;6;79%;76%;9

Paris, France;Not as warm;74;58;Partly sunny;74;61;SSW;8;51%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;64;53;A shower or two;66;59;WNW;15;72%;80%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;92;77;A t-storm or two;92;78;SW;4;79%;73%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;Partly sunny;87;76;SE;9;73%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;94;74;E;5;47%;51%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;83;64;Showers and t-storms;76;60;WSW;12;65%;72%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;88;72;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;SSE;6;60%;13%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;74;51;Cloudy with a shower;74;50;SSW;9;44%;54%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;77;61;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;SW;7;59%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;82;74;Spotty showers;81;73;SE;12;77%;85%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;58;47;Clouds rolling in;57;50;SSW;8;53%;25%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;72;56;A strong t-storm;74;56;WSW;11;79%;67%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;63;Sunshine and nice;79;64;NNW;4;69%;5%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;106;84;Sunny and hot;114;87;W;8;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;92;69;Sunny and very warm;93;67;S;9;49%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;Mostly cloudy;78;63;SSE;10;57%;57%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;69;56;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;WSW;12;63%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;75;65;A shower or t-storm;75;65;ENE;5;82%;77%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;76;A shower or two;87;77;ESE;6;75%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;65;Couple of t-storms;77;65;E;5;94%;77%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;89;64;NNW;10;17%;22%;15

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;63;43;Mostly sunny;66;42;E;4;48%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ESE;5;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;57;Sunny and nice;81;59;NNW;8;57%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;71;54;Low clouds, then sun;71;55;NE;5;62%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;Partly sunny;89;77;S;5;69%;12%;9

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;97;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;SSE;6;72%;52%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;91;80;A shower or t-storm;88;82;S;6;72%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;90;63;A stray thunderstorm;94;64;SSE;6;56%;41%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;87;78;A shower or two;87;78;E;10;72%;76%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;74;56;A thick cloud cover;70;56;SW;8;79%;66%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;46;Sunshine, a shower;63;52;SSW;11;59%;74%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;WNW;5;65%;49%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;70;55;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;55;SW;12;77%;67%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and not as hot;99;74;Sunny and very warm;100;73;NNW;10;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;88;62;Clouds and sun;80;63;N;9;62%;32%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;106;84;Sunshine and warm;102;80;NW;8;17%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;92;77;Mostly sunny;92;77;NNW;8;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;99;71;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;N;5;31%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;89;77;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;S;14;65%;23%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;73;62;Showers around;76;61;N;5;80%;68%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;92;75;Sunny and pleasant;95;77;ESE;8;29%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;100;75;Very hot;106;78;SSW;10;25%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and clouds;81;51;Mostly sunny, warm;87;65;WSW;9;27%;40%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;Partly sunny;71;55;ESE;5;56%;18%;7

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, very warm;90;67;A shower or t-storm;82;61;WNW;11;64%;83%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A shower in the p.m.;84;75;A thunderstorm;84;76;NW;5;80%;87%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, nice;74;58;A strong t-storm;76;55;W;11;82%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;65;Partly sunny;78;61;W;10;66%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;51;43;Mostly sunny;54;42;SSW;9;76%;71%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;82;76;A thunderstorm;82;76;SSW;6;85%;85%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;97;62;Mostly sunny;90;62;NE;4;38%;8%;9

