Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 10, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Low clouds;28;24;Partial sunshine;28;24;SSW;14;76%;36%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Increasing clouds;46;33;Sunshine and hot;44;33;NNE;15;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Sunny and hot;40;22;W;20;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;28;23;Abundant sunshine;32;23;ESE;11;48%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;25;15;Not as warm;21;15;SW;22;77%;75%;5

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;19;11;An afternoon shower;18;14;S;9;70%;50%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Becoming cloudy;38;25;WNW;14;30%;33%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cooler;22;11;Becoming cloudy;22;12;SSW;16;44%;70%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;ENE;13;60%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;SW;13;33%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;10;A shower in places;14;9;W;11;72%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;48;31;Sunny and hot;47;30;WNW;26;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Partly sunny;34;24;SSW;9;56%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;W;18;71%;78%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;A shower or t-storm;33;25;SSW;10;74%;67%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;Sunny and nice;28;22;E;17;69%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Sunshine and hot;36;23;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;SW;8;55%;18%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;38;20;Very hot;38;20;WNW;11;33%;26%;7

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;24;13;Showers and t-storms;23;14;WSW;10;86%;82%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;16;10;A little rain;16;10;SE;11;82%;87%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;12;Nice with some sun;25;12;SE;18;50%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;32;19;Some sun, a t-storm;28;18;W;18;66%;80%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;25;14;A shower or t-storm;20;15;SSW;16;67%;83%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, very warm;32;18;Sunny and hot;33;19;SSE;9;46%;3%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Severe thunderstorms;34;18;A strong t-storm;29;18;N;14;56%;66%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;13;6;Clouds and sun;14;12;NE;15;75%;55%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny;31;14;NNW;7;29%;27%;8

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;28;25;Partly sunny;30;24;WSW;13;73%;29%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and hot;39;24;N;13;24%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;SE;14;59%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSE;6;58%;48%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;37;28;SW;13;60%;86%;9

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;28;21;Mostly cloudy;26;23;SE;10;74%;74%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;31;26;A shower;30;26;WSW;14;77%;67%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Considerable clouds;18;11;Showers and t-storms;20;13;WSW;12;74%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;30;25;W;13;72%;18%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;24;A t-storm around;35;24;SSE;12;55%;44%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;30;20;A shower in spots;30;20;SSE;17;70%;41%;6

Delhi, India;Clearing;38;28;Partly sunny;35;26;SE;14;62%;44%;10

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;35;18;Partly sunny;33;18;SSW;11;31%;44%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;E;14;80%;86%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;23;A shower or t-storm;32;24;SE;10;65%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;17;10;Cloudy, rain ending;16;8;NNE;17;87%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;40;24;Not as hot;35;22;NNE;10;25%;30%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and nice;27;21;NE;11;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SE;10;90%;82%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;ESE;10;46%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;11;66%;52%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;22;11;Periods of rain;19;14;SSE;24;77%;83%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;34;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;13;81%;85%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;32;27;A shower or two;32;26;SE;11;71%;82%;11

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;A stray shower;31;25;ENE;15;58%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;W;12;65%;74%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;34;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;21;81%;90%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;28;21;Sunny and nice;29;21;NE;17;58%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;ESE;9;70%;64%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;42;28;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;NNE;15;28%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;NW;11;41%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;20;Sunny and hot;36;19;N;14;15%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;29;28;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;32;67%;65%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Thunderstorms;25;19;SE;9;82%;79%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, pleasant;36;27;Mostly sunny;39;28;SSE;20;39%;18%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;31;15;Partly sunny and hot;32;19;SSW;17;43%;55%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;23;59%;43%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Nice with sunshine;28;20;WSW;8;65%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A drenching t-storm;32;27;S;11;80%;90%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;WNW;8;75%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;15;-6;Sunny and mild;14;-6;ESE;12;26%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;SSW;11;71%;12%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;15;Partly sunny;20;15;S;9;71%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Nice with sunshine;27;18;N;19;54%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-shower;25;13;Rain, not as warm;19;14;SE;21;76%;92%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;20;Fog, then sun;30;19;SSW;10;57%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;24;19;Turning sunny;25;19;SSW;9;66%;9%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;32;18;Hot with sunshine;34;20;W;12;38%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Sunshine and nice;31;28;WNW;17;71%;45%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NE;7;61%;9%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;9;67%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;14;4;NE;9;71%;14%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;21;12;Couple of t-storms;20;12;ESE;9;70%;77%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;ENE;15;63%;48%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;14;A strong t-storm;26;15;WNW;15;69%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;33;24;Showers around;30;25;SSW;19;63%;68%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little rain;14;10;Mostly sunny;15;12;NE;15;69%;57%;2

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A passing shower;27;15;W;6;73%;66%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;19;12;Pleasant and warmer;23;15;ESE;8;63%;27%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;32;27;A little rain;32;28;WSW;18;77%;81%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;26;11;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;ENE;9;56%;31%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSW;14;65%;75%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;WNW;13;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Dull and dreary;21;12;Some sun, pleasant;21;12;SW;9;65%;38%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NW;10;67%;84%;6

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;17;13;Showers and t-storms;19;10;S;13;79%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;Clouds and sun;27;14;NNW;11;75%;28%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;A bit of rain;28;25;E;12;79%;81%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NNW;9;85%;79%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;Afternoon showers;32;23;E;9;79%;76%;9

Paris, France;Not as warm;24;14;Partly sunny;23;16;SSW;13;51%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;18;11;A shower or two;19;15;WNW;24;72%;80%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;7;79%;73%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Partly sunny;31;24;SE;14;73%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;8;47%;51%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;Showers and t-storms;25;15;WSW;19;65%;72%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;31;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;SSE;9;60%;13%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;24;10;Cloudy with a shower;23;10;SSW;15;44%;54%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;SW;12;59%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;Spotty showers;27;23;SE;19;77%;85%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;14;8;Clouds rolling in;14;10;SSW;13;53%;25%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;A strong t-storm;23;13;WSW;17;79%;67%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sunshine and nice;26;18;NNW;7;69%;5%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;41;29;Sunny and hot;45;30;W;13;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;33;21;Sunny and very warm;34;20;S;14;49%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Mostly cloudy;25;17;SSE;16;57%;57%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;WSW;20;63%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;24;18;A shower or t-storm;24;18;ENE;8;82%;77%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ESE;9;75%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;E;9;94%;77%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;NNW;16;17%;22%;15

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Mostly sunny;19;5;E;7;48%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;8;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;14;Sunny and nice;27;15;NNW;12;57%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;21;12;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;NE;8;62%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;Partly sunny;32;25;S;8;69%;12%;9

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;36;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;SSE;10;72%;52%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;33;27;A shower or t-storm;31;28;S;9;72%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;32;17;A stray thunderstorm;34;18;SSE;9;56%;41%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;31;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;15;72%;76%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;23;13;A thick cloud cover;21;13;SW;12;79%;66%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Sunshine, a shower;17;11;SSW;17;59%;74%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;WNW;7;65%;49%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;13;SW;20;77%;67%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and not as hot;37;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;NNW;16;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;31;17;Clouds and sun;27;17;N;14;62%;32%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;41;29;Sunshine and warm;39;27;NW;12;17%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NNW;12;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;37;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;N;8;31%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;S;23;65%;23%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;23;17;Showers around;25;16;N;8;80%;68%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;35;25;ESE;14;29%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;38;24;Very hot;41;26;SSW;15;25%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and clouds;27;10;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;WSW;15;27%;40%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Partly sunny;22;13;ESE;8;56%;18%;7

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, very warm;32;20;A shower or t-storm;28;16;WNW;18;64%;83%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;NW;9;80%;87%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;A strong t-storm;25;13;W;18;82%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;18;Partly sunny;26;16;W;16;66%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;10;6;Mostly sunny;12;6;SSW;15;76%;71%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;28;25;A thunderstorm;28;24;SSW;9;85%;85%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;36;17;Mostly sunny;32;16;NE;7;38%;8%;9

