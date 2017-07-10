Israel overrules its ambassador to Hungary on anti-Soros ads

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Israel's foreign ministry says a call by its ambassador to Hungary for an end to the billboard campaign against George Soros was not meant to "delegitimize" criticism of the Hungarian-American billionaire.

The ministry's statement on Sunday was in response to a statement by Ambassador Yossi Amrani, who said the Hungarian government's billboards not only evoke "sad memories, but also sow hatred and fear."

The ads, part of a campaign underscoring the government's anti-migration policies, show a smiling Soros, a Holocaust survivor who is a supporter of migrants, along with the caption "Let's not let Soros have the last laugh."

They have been criticized for playing into anti-Semitic stereotypes, which has been denied by the Hungarian government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Soros critic, will visit Hungary next week.