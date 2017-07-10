Wife killed over dinner delay: India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In India, a man named Ashok Kumar fatally shot his wife because she was late in serving him dinner.

The husband reportedly came home drunk on the day of the incident and got into an argument with his wife.

His wife Sunaina, aged 55, was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital. She was shot in the head.

Mr. Kumar, who drinks regularly, came home drunk on Saturday and had an argument with his wife when she confronted him about his daily habit.

Frustrated with the delay in dinner he fatally shot his wife.

"The man [Mr. Kumar] used to drink every day. On Saturday, he came home drunk and started having an argument with his wife. She was upset with his drinking habit and wanted to talk about it, but he wanted dinner immediately," Rupesh Singh, a senior police officer in Ghaziabad city near the capital Delhi, told the BBC.

"He got frustrated with the delay and shot her," he added.

Reports of domestic violence are the highest in India for more than a decade now.

It is reported that every 4 minutes a new domestic violence case is registered in India, mostly associated with dowry related harassment and cruelty by husbands or their relatives.

“Such cases are not unique to India, but what sets it apart from many other countries is the culture of silence and approval that often surrounds it.”, said BBC’s Delhi correspondent Geeta Pandey.

According to a family survey conducted by the government of India, more than 54% of Indian men and some 51% of Indian women agree to domestic violence and believe it is alright for a man to hit his partner if she disrespected him or his relatives in anyway, or neglected her responsibilities towards home or children.