The Latest: Plays starts on outside show courts at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11:45 a.m.

Play has started on the outside show courts at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, a finalist at the All England Club last year, was first on No. 2 Court against 2015 finalist Garbine Muguruza.

Another former finalist, Agnieszka Radwanska, was on No. 3 Court against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Play at the two main stadiums will start at about 1:30 p.m.

___

11:05 a.m.

The second Monday at Wimbledon is, arguably, the busiest day in tennis.

All 16 fourth-round matches at the All England Club are played on the same day, a schedule that will produce all eight male and all eight female quarterfinalists.

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion playing for the 20th time at the grass-court major, will be first on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh.

Andy Murray will be second in the main stadium, followed by Roger Federer.

On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta will be up first, followed by Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic is third.

The remaining fourth-round matches will be played on the other show courts at the All England Club.

___

