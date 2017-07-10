Nine migrant workers rescued from sex den

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei City police raided several places in Taoyuan and New Taipei City and rescued nine foreign women who are forced into prostitution, during which a 43-year-old alleged mastermind and six associates were also arrested.

Chen targeted female migrant workers from Southeast Asia whose contracts were about to end at industrial estates in Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan. He talked those women into accepting better-paid jobs and later took their passports and forced them into prostitution.

The rescued victims are from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan, the Criminal Investigation Division under Taipei City Police Department said.

The gang was found to use drugs to control the victims, and force them into prostitution, the police said.

A Thai victim named Nataya told police that she entered Taiwan on a tourist visa. Chen and his associates forced her to work for them by first getting her addicted to drugs and threatened her with guns, telling the victim that no one would ever notice even if she’s gone missing in Taiwan.

During the investigation, the police found that the gang placed sex service ads on online forums, with prices ranging from NT$1,800 (US$58.8) to NT$3,000, the police said.

The gang is now arrested for offenses against morality and human trafficking.