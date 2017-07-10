  1. Home
  2. World

Turkey's opposition leader visits prison and demands justice

By  Associated Press
2017/07/10 18:46

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a rally following his 425-kilometer (265-mile) 'Mar

Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, rise their hands as they gather for a rally follow

ISTANBUL (AP) — The leader of Turkey's main opposition party has visited a party lawmaker whose imprisonment inspired a 25-day protest march.

Enis Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in prison last month for allegedly leaking footage to an opposition newspaper suggesting Turkey smuggled arms to Islamist rebels in Syria.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Republican People's Party's leader, told reporters outside an Istanbul prison on Monday that "justice has been convicted and jailed." He says jailing people "unjustly" would create "deep wounds" in society.

The party leader marched 450 kilometers (280 miles) and was joined by tens of thousands in what grew into a protest of the massive government crackdown following last summer's failed coup.