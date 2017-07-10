Taiwan’s Lin Tzu-wei pulls off third three hits Sunday since MLB debut on June 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwanese infielder Lin Tzu-wei (林子偉) continued his run in the Major League Sunday with three hits, the third such feat since his Major League debut less than three weeks ago, in a game that Lin saw his team, the Red Sox, lose to the Rays, 5-3.

The Rays took three out of four in the series between the two teams. They now trail the Red Sox by just 3 1/2 games in the American League East, and are in a tie with the Yankees for second place.



In the last game of the series on Sunday, the 23-year-old had three singles in four times at bat. Lin grounded out in his second at bat. After the game, his batting average returned to .333.



Since his promotion from Double-A Portland to Boston’s 40-man roster on June 24, Sunday’s game against the Ray saw Lin’s third three-hit performance in a MLB game.

The native from Namasia (那瑪夏) in Taiwan’s southern city of Kaohsiung hit his first career triple on June 29.

With Marlins pitcher Chen Wei-yin (陳偉殷) on the disabled list since May 3 due to an elbow injury, Lin is the only active MBL player from Taiwan and has been the focus of Taiwan’s sports news in recent days.