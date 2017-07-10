Women still paid less than their male counterparts in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Women continue to be paid less than their male counterparts in Taiwan on average.

According to a 2017 gender workplace report by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics female employees earned an average of 14.5 percent less than men in terms of hourly salary in 2015.

The average hourly pay for women in non-agricultural sectors was NT$253 (US$ 8.48) in 2015, which was less than the average wage of men NT$296 (US$ 9.68).

However not all hopes are lost as women did see raises in their average earning between 2005-2015 by 21.1 percent, which was relatively higher than men who only saw a 13.8 percent growth rate in their earnings.

This raise contributed to a huge drop in the gender pay gap. According to the report, the gender pay gap dropped by 5.3 percent.

Based on the report, men’s average hourly earnings were more than women’s in most of the occupations; however the widest gap was found within the medical sector at 44.4 percent, the second highest gap being at the sector of art at 34.2 percent followed by the manufacturing industry at 26.8 percent.

However, women were paid more in sectors like support services, real estate, pollution control and water supply.

The report also showed that most women work in the customer service and sales sector, accounting for 23.6 percent of the total while around 20 percent females worked as technicians and clerical support workers.

As for their male counterparts, most of them have engineering and technical jobs or work as machine operators or laborers, accounting for 42.4 percent of the male workforce.