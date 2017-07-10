Taiwan's first transgender singer dead at age 48

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The artist Tang Fei (唐飛) is was known as "Taiwan's first transgender signer," who as admitted to the Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital with a serious condition in June, was pronounced dead today at 9:52 a.m. at the age of 48, according Tang's agent and partner, Lu Chulung (侶楚龍).

Lu said that Tang had complained of stomach pains on June 15 and was diagnosed with peritonitis, which is the inflammation of the abdomen's lining. A subsequent infection caused renal failure and sepsis. Though initially conscious and lucid, Tang eventually slipped into a coma and was transferred to the intensive care ward.

After it was found that the Tang was fighting a losing battle with the medication and treatment, it was decided to take Tang home to be removed from life support.

Lu said that before going to the hospital, Tang had performed one last concert which was held to showcase a new album. The concert also included many Tang classics and allowed the artist to interact with 100 tables of adoring fans.

But after the concert was over, Tang felt extreme stomach pains and was admitted to the hospital, where the artist's condition rapidly turned for the worse. Lu said that at one point Tang said if the situation was too grave to let him go home. Tang's wish was to have one last chance to wear beautiful clothes, and so he was finally sent home to change into a new outfit before life support was removed.

Lu said that over the 26 years they had been together, Tang had always been under a great deal of pressure, always thinking about others and always being good to relatives and friends. Tang treated the fans just like brothers and sisters, Lu said.

Lu said Tang was a very "intimate" person, and after toiling for so long, he hopes that Tang will be able to go to a beautiful and happy place.

Tang Fei's new album would be released in the near future, said Lu, adding "I hope Tang will be able to see his beautiful works in heaven."